First Warning Forecast: Cold stretch continues, Very windy on Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, breezy, and cold to start the week. Warmer but windy on Thursday. Low rain chances all week.

Waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 20s this morning with clearing skies early. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 40s, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel about 5 degrees cooler with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Chilly and breezy again tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the 20s tomorrow morning and warm to the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. It will still be mostly sunny with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

A big area of low pressure will spin up to our north on Thursday. Our rain chances will be slim, but it will get windy. Expect winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s.

The cold stretch continues as highs drop back to the 40s with lows in the 30s and 20s for Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

