First Warning Forecast: Cold & windy midweek, Flurries overnight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A small snow chance overnight. Cold and windy midweek. Tracking a warmup and rain for the weekend.

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the low 40s, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. A cold front will move through overnight, bringing in extra clouds and a few snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Colder air rushes in behind the front and Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s with a wind chill near 10. Highs will only reach the mid 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s with a strong NW wind.

We will warm back into the 40s to end the workweek and climb to the 50s to start the weekend. Rain showers are expected this weekend as another cold front moves through.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Flurries. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-20

