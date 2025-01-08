First Warning Forecast: Cold & windy midweek, Rain/snow chance this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cold, and windy through midweek. Tracking another rain/snow chance to kick off the weekend.

Sunny, cold, and breezy again today. Highs will return to the upper 30s but it will feel colder with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will drift through tonight with a few flurries possible.

Wind will ramp up again on Thursday, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 30s, but a wind chill in the 20s.

We have another chance to see some snow late Friday night into Saturday morning as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast. As of now, snow showers will build in Friday night, snow will change over to rain by mid-morning Saturday, and rain showers will move out in the early afternoon.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

