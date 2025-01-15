First Warning Forecast: Cold & windy today, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold and windy midweek. Tracking a warmup and rain for the weekend.

Bundle up! Temperatures in the 20s this morning with a wind chill in the teens. Highs will only reach the mid 30s today, but it will feel more like the 20s with a strong NW wind.

We will warm back into the low to mid 40s to end the workweek. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday.

Warming to the 50s to start the weekend, before a cold front moves in. Rain showers are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop back to the 40s on Sunday.

The coldest air of the season moves in next week. Highs will drop to the 20s on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 20. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

