First Warning Forecast: Coldest air so far this fall arrives next week

This evening another round of rain moves in again.

Showers linger into early Sunday morning, but conditions clear by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in the mid 70s. More showers pop up heading into Sunday night.

The coolest air we’ve seen all fall arrives next week. Tuesday will be our coldest day with wind chill values in the 20s during the morning. A few of us could even see isolated flurries.

Mostly sunny skies return for the rest of the week with highs rebounding back to the upper 50s and low 60s.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

No tropical cyclone activity.

