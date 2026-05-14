First Warning Forecast: Comfortable Friday, hot & humid this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, a few showers and storms trail behind a slow-moving cold front. Clouds clear overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be comfortable with highs in the low 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures quickly warm up this weekend. We’ll be in the 90s by Sunday. Highs hover in the low 90s through late next week.Rain chances over this next week will be fairly low.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar