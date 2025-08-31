First Warning Forecast: Comfortable Labor Day, Rain returns late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, partly cloudy skies and mild conditions continue. Lows tonight fall into the mid 60s.

Labor Day will be one of our "coolest" in the last five years with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will be low but a few spotty showers will still be possible along southern portions of the Outer Banks.

The first week of September will start out dry with low humidity. Temperatures and dew points will gradually rise by the end of the week. Rain chances will be highest around Thursday and Friday.

