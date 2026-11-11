First Warning Forecast: Comfortable Veterans Day, much cooler late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This Veterans Day afternoon is comfortable and sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees with no rain chances. Big changes arrive later this week.

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear with low in the mid 50s. Sunset is at 4:59 pm.

A few showers move through the area ahead of an approaching cold front Thursday.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler by the end of the week.

Highs Friday will only be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. We stay in the mid 50s through early next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar