First Warning Forecast: Comfortable weather Labor Day weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be very pleasant. High temperatures get a little bit closer to normal in the low to mid 80s. There will be a light breeze with low humidity.

Conditions will be perfect for any Friday night football games. Temperatures fall into the low 70s tonight underneath mostly clear skies.

A few more clouds build in Saturday morning. A few stray showers will be possible but most locations will remain dry. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s.

High temperatures hover in the upper 70s all weekend long. Rain chances will be low despite a few more clouds around. Isolated storm chances return by the middle of next week.

