First Warning Forecast: Conditions gradually improve, warming trend this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Some lingering tidal flooding will stick around until Monday. Conditions quickly improve by the middle of the week.

This evening, water levels won't be as high. We'll still see some nuisance tidal flooding with high tide this evening. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Monday will be a little less cloudy. Highs will reach the mid 70s. We'll still see some minor tidal flooding, but it won't be as bad as last week.

The clouds gradually clear out by the middle of the week. This will allow temperatures to reach the 80s by Wednesday. The work week will be mostly dry, but scattered shower and storm chances return over the weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar