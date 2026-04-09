First Warning Forecast: Cool again today, Warming up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly again today but taking a step warmer to end the week. A very comfortable weekend ahead. Climbing into the 80s next week.

Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. A Frost Advisory in effect for some of our inland locations. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

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Taking a step warmer tomorrow with highs near 70. We will still see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow but leaning more toward the sunny side.

The weekend looks great! Highs will linger in the low 70s both days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. Rain chances remain slim.

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Heads up for a big warming trend next week. Highs will climb to the low 80s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday, and upper 80s Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: E/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Birch, Juniper)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

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