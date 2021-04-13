First Warning Forecast: Cool and dry today! Tracking storms, some severe Wednesday.

First Warning Forecast:

Expect a mix of clouds with more clouds this morning and more sun mixing in this afternoon. It will also be breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain and storms will return on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Showers will move in Wednesday afternoon (mainly after 3 PM) and continue into Wednesday night. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and pockets of hail. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow.

We will see some leftover showers Thursday morning, but rain should move out by midday and clouds will clear out in the afternoon. Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

