First Warning Forecast: Cool & crisp this Halloween, rain returns next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cool and crisp this Halloween.

This evening will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will be in the 50s while you’re out trick-or-treating tonight. Skies will be mostly clear, allowing lows to fall into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible for our inland spots.

Mostly sunny conditions last through Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Rain returns late on Sunday and lingers through much of the day on Monday. After that, we return to cool and dry weather.

High Temperatures gradually fall into the 50s by the end of next week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

Melissa is now post-tropical. Additional impacts are not expected.

