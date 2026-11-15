First Warning Forecast: Cool start to the week, highs in the 50s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s but some spots inland could dip as low as the upper 20s.

We'll see gradual clearing Monday morning with more sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Rain chances will be low throughout most of the week. Temperatures will warm back up to 60 degrees by Wednesday.

We continue climbing through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be pushing 70 degrees once again on Sunday with spotty shower chances.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar