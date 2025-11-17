First Warning Forecast: Cool start to the work week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening skies will clear out, and temperatures will quickly fall.

Lows Monday will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine will be around all day long. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Showers return Tuesday night and linger through Wednesday morning. Spotty showers will persist throughout the remainder of the week. Temperatures gradually rebound back to nearly 70 degrees by the weekend.

