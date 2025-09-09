First Warning Forecast: Cool & windy, More clouds & spotty showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool and windy first half of the week. Scattered showers through midweek.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers. Highs will return to the mid 70s. It will be windy again today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger some minor tidal flooding over the next several high tide cycles.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with scattered showers as a stationary front drifts closer to the coastline. Highs will remain in the mid 70s and it will still be windy.

Winds will start to relax, rain chances will drop, and the clouds will start to break up for the end of the work week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

