First Warning Forecast: Cooler air moves in today, Cool and breezy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler for the rest of the week. A mix of clouds through midweek with small rain chances.

Highs will only reach the mid 60s today, below normal and about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see sunshine this morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. An isolated showers is possible this evening and overnight.

WTKR News 3

A cloudy start to Wednesday with some clearing in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, mainly in the morning. Highs will only reach 60 and it will get breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Cool and breezy on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and a north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect lots of sunshine to end the week with a slight warming trend back to the 60s and low 70s.

WTKR News 3

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tropical Update

Tracking a well-defined area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic. This system is forecast to move generally west and environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development by the middle to latter part of this week. A tropical depression could form as the system approaches the Leeward Islands late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

A broad area of low pressure could develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle to latter portions of this week. Some gradual development is possible if the system stays over water while it moves toward northern Central America.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR