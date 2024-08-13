First Warning Forecast: Cooler and lower humidity through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A more comfortable weather pattern this week. Below normal temperatures and lower humidity with small rain chances.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 80s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. An isolated shower is possible but rain will not be widespread.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s with lower humidity through midweek.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s but the humidity will start to rise through the end of the work week and this weekend. Expect more sunshine on Thursday, but clouds and rain chances will increase for the weekend as a cold front approaches.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Ernesto moving over the Leeward Islands. On the forecast track, Ernesto is expected to move near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by this evening. Ernesto is then forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

