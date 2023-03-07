First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and windy midweek. Tracking rain to end the work week. Highs in the 50s through the weekend.

Winds will ramp up today as a cold front swings through the region. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Our rain chances will be low, but extra clouds will mix in with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will drop to the 30s overnight with wind chill values in the 20s.

WTKR News 3

The cooler air settles in for the second half of the week. Expect highs in the low 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will still be windy on Wednesday, but winds will relax for the end for the week.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in Friday PM to Saturday AM. Highs will linger in the mid 50s this weekend and winds will kick up again.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

