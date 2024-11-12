First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy midweek, Rain returns Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool and breezy midweek. Another rain chance Thursday to Friday. Lots of sunshine this weekend.

Much cooler and windy today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s, 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It may feel even cooler with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Cool and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph. Expect sunshine in the morning with building clouds in the afternoon.

Tracking another chance for rain Thursday to Friday. Showers are set to move in Thursday afternoon and move out early Friday morning. Highs will linger in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WTKR News 3

Back to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical depression will likely form late this week as the system moves west into the western Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR