First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy today, Even colder to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cooler, and windy today. Cold air returns to end the week. Tracking a rain/snow chance for Monday.

New Year’s Day will be sunny, cooler, and windy. Highs will drop to the mid 50s, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday but closer to normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts over 30 mph.

Colder air moves in for the end of the week. Expect sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. We will see a mix of clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and a chance for spotty showers.

Even colder air is set to move in this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be windy on Saturday, pushing wind chill values into the teens and 20s.

Keep a close eye on Monday, as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Based on the temperature trend, the rain could start as snow Monday morning and could end as snow Monday night. As of now… rain is likely, snow is possible.

Today: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 15-25 G35

Tonight: Clear, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 10-15 G20

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

