First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy today, Up and down this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and windy today. Up and down temperatures through the weekend. Rain returns for Monday.

Much cooler today with highs only reaching the upper 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies today, but it will be very windy. Expect a NW wind at 15 to 25 with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

WTKR News 3

Another cold front will move through this weekend, but it will not be a big rainmaker. Highs will warm to near 70 on Saturday, then drop to the upper 50s on Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Rain returns for Monday as another cold front moves through. Expect showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening with an isolated storm possible. Highs will warm to the 70s and the winds will ramp up again.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR