First Warning Forecast: Cooler & breezy as we head into the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler today with highs in the mid 50s. Cool and breezy through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cooler air moves in today, behind a cold front. Highs will only reach the mid 50s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible. The wind will also pick up, NW at 10 to 15 mph.

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A chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. Some inland locations could see the first freeze of the season. Highs will return to the mid 50s in the afternoon. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. It will be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

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Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances. Winds will back down slightly, NW at 5 to 15 mph.

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The cool air sticks around for early next week. Highs will gradually climb from the mid 50s to the mid 60s through the work week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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