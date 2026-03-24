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First Warning Forecast: Cooler & breezy today, Midweek warming trend

Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Much cooler today. Another warming trend through midweek. Tracking rain to end the work week.

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon, 10+ degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy this morning with wind backing down in the afternoon. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

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We will warm up through midweek. Highs will climb to the low 60s on Wednesday and the mid 70s on Thursday.

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Another cold front is set to move in at the end of the week. Watch out for showers Friday night to early Saturday morning. We will see another cool down from the upper 70s on Friday to near 50 on Saturday.

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Today: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 10-20
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 6 (Moderate-High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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