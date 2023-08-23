First Warning Forecast: Cooler & less humid today, Heat index to 100+ Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and less humid midweek. Heat index to 100+ again on Friday. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend.

Today will be the most comfortable day of the week. Highs will only reach the low 80s, a few degrees below normal and the humidity will be low (for this time of year). Expect more sun than clouds with a NE to east wind.

Thursday will be nice too with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and humidity starting to build.

It will feel like summer again on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible in the afternoon to evening.

A cold front is set to move through this weekend and will bring in a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10



Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High



Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to make landfall in the Dominican Republic today. Tropical Depression Harold continues moving inland along of the Texas/Mexico border. Watching two areas for potential development in the central Atlantic.

