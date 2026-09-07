Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Cooler temperatures and lower humidity for Labor Day

A nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 80 and lower humidity. Gradually warming up through the week. Rain chances increase for the end of the week with a cold front.
First Warning Forecast: Cooler temperatures and lower humidity for Labor Day
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Chart - Highs 5 Day - MON (2).png
Chart - Dew Point 5 Day AUTO.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Very comfortable weather for Labor Day. Building heat and humidity through the week.

Labor Day looks great with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 80s, below normal for this time of year. Expect lower humidity (for September), making it feel very comfortable.

Day Planner - AM.png

The weather still looks good for back to work and school on Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s on Wednesday, then jump to the low 90s on Thursday with building humidity. The afternoon heat index will be near 100 on Thursday.

Chart - Highs 5 Day - MON (2).png

Rain chances are slim for the start of the week but will increase for the end of the week as a cold front moves through.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: ENE 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast