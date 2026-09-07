First Warning Forecast: Cooler temperatures and lower humidity for Labor Day

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very comfortable weather for Labor Day. Building heat and humidity through the week.

Labor Day looks great with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 80s, below normal for this time of year. Expect lower humidity (for September), making it feel very comfortable.

WTKR News 3

The weather still looks good for back to work and school on Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s on Wednesday, then jump to the low 90s on Thursday with building humidity. The afternoon heat index will be near 100 on Thursday.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances are slim for the start of the week but will increase for the end of the week as a cold front moves through.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: ENE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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