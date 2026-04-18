First Warning Forecast: Cooler temperatures and rain return on Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm and mild. Clouds build overnight. Lows will be near 70.

Sunday morning will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall from around 70 in the morning to the 50s and 60s by evening.

Monday will be much cooler. Highs will only be in the 60s.

Temperatures stay cool through the middle of the week. Highs reach the 80s again by the upcoming weekend.

Another cold front will bring the chance of isolated storms next Saturday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar