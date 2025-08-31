First Warning Forecast: Cooler than normal Labor Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be comfortable with partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday morning will be very pleasant. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with low humidity. Heads up, if you are headed to the beach tomorrow there will be a moderate rip current risk in place.

There will be a high risk of rip currents on Labor Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with continued low humidity. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures gradually warm back to the mid 80s by the end of next week. More widespread showers and storms return around Thursday and Friday.

