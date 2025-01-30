First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, Warmer, windy, and rain for Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and closer to normal today. Warmer, windy, and rain for Friday. Highs in the 50s this weekend.

Cooler today with highs in the low 50s, near normal for this time of year. We will start with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will build in later in the day. Winds will be much lighter today.

Clouds and showers move in for Friday. Scattered showers are possible during the day (higher chances north, lower chances south). More rain will move through Friday night with a cold front. Most of the region will get 0.25” to 0.75” of rainfall. Highs will warm back to the 60s on Friday and it will get windy again.

The weekend looks nice! Rain should move out before sunrise on Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50s both days. It will still be breezy on Saturday, but winds will relax for Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

