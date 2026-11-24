Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler & windy today with highs in the 50s. Tracking a coastal storm to bring more rain and wind Wednesday to Thursday.

Early morning clouds and showers, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be windy today, mainly north at 10 to 20 with gusts near 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Warming to near 60 tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A developing coastal storm will track up the East Coast Wednesday to Thursday. Rain will build in from south to north tomorrow afternoon to evening. It will be windy again tomorrow, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts near 30.

WTKR News 3

The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Rain will move out from south to north Thursday afternoon. It will still be windy with winds shifting from east to south. Watch out for coastal flooding, with the biggest threat near Thursday morning’s high tide.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Rain Building In. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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