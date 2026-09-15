First Warning Forecast: Cooler with lower humidity through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step cooler with lower humidity. A beautiful stretch of days through midweek.

Feeling a bit more like fall today with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We will see mostly sunny skies with a bit of a NE wind leftover from yesterday.

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The nice weather continues through midweek. Expect highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and the mid 80s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperature and humidity will start to increase for the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s. Tracking the potential for a few showers/storms for the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves through.

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Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching a trough of low pressure located ESE of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development in a few days, and a tropical depression could form late this week as the system moves slowly NWN over the subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

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