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First Warning Forecast: Cooler with lower humidity to end the week

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity. Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday. Cooling to the low 70s on Sunday. Showers return Monday.
First Warning Forecast: Cooler with lower humidity to end the week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Cooler, less humid, and more sunshine to end the week. A very spring-like weekend. Rain returns on Monday.

Beautiful weather today with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and lower humidity.

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The weekend looks nice too with highs in the low to mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. We will see more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. The wind will kick up for Saturday but should relax for Sunday.

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Rain returns on Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and an isolated storm possible. Highs will warm to the low 80s, near normal for this time of year.

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Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/W 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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