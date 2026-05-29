First Warning Forecast: Cooler with lower humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler, less humid, and more sunshine to end the week. A very spring-like weekend. Rain returns on Monday.

Beautiful weather today with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and lower humidity.

WTKR News 3

The weekend looks nice too with highs in the low to mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. We will see more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. The wind will kick up for Saturday but should relax for Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Rain returns on Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and an isolated storm possible. Highs will warm to the low 80s, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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