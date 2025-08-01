First Warning Forecast: Cooling to the 80s, Lower humidity this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler air moves in behind a cold front. Lower humidity this weekend.

Highs will only reach the low 80s today, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms. The wind will start to pick up today, building from 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will dip to the low 80s this weekend with lower humidity. It will be windy this weekend, especially Saturday with wind gusts to 30 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated shower possible.

The cooler temperatures will stay with us for early next week. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will start to increase for midweek.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers, Windy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

