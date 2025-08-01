Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Cooling to the 80s, Lower humidity this weekend

Friday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Cooler air moves in behind a cold front. Lower humidity this weekend.

Highs will only reach the low 80s today, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms. The wind will start to pick up today, building from 5 to 15 mph.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will dip to the low 80s this weekend with lower humidity. It will be windy this weekend, especially Saturday with wind gusts to 30 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated shower possible.

The cooler temperatures will stay with us for early next week. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will start to increase for midweek.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Windy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

