First Warning Forecast: Daily chances for showers and storms this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be mostly cloudy. Showers and storms linger overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers persist early Monday morning with another batch during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The unsettled stretch continues through the middle of the week with daily chances of rain. Temperatures reach the low 90s heading into the upcoming weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar