First Warning Forecast: Dangerously cold wind chill values Monday morning

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A cold weather advisory goes into effect this evening. Wind chill values forecast to hit the single digits.

Sunday night, winds will gust to 35 mph. This will cause it to feel like the single digits. The cold and blustery conditions continue through Monday morning. It will be dangerously cold outside at the bus stop without proper winter gear.

Temperatures Monday afternoon reach the low to mid 30s, but it will feel like the low 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny. The winds slack off Monday night.

A warming trend takes shape for the rest of the week. By Thursday, highs are expected to reach 60 degrees. A few spotty showers will be possible late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar