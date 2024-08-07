First Warning Forecast: Debby bringing rain, wind, and a tornado threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tropical Storm Debby bringing rain, wind, and flooding to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The outer rain bands of Debby will move through the area today. Expect on and off rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times with a strong to severe storm possible.

WTKR News 3

Bands of showers and storms will continue for Thursday. Our severe storm risk increases tomorrow with the threat for tornadoes. Winds will start to increase as well, mainly SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Showers & storms will continue for Friday. Winds will be strongest on Friday, mainly south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 40 mph. Most of the region will see a multi-day total of 3” to 6” of rainfall.

WTKR News 3

Based on the current forecast track, the remnants of Debby should move quickly to our northeast on Saturday. We should see more sunshine and start to dry out on Sunday. Highs will linger in the mid 80s over the next several days, but it will still be muggy.

Today: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Debby is lingering off the South Carolina Coast. On the forecast track, the center of Debby will continue to drift offshore through early Thursday and then move inland over South Carolina on Thursday.

Maximum sustained are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast while the center of Debby remains offshore. Weakening is expected Thursday night and Friday after landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles mainly to the southeast and south of the center.

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

