First Warning Forecast: Drier and brighter through the upcoming weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
This afternoon will be a lot brighter than in days past. Humidity will be a touch lower with highs in the low 80s.
A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves out. Mostly dry conditions persist through the upcoming weekend.
Highs over the course of the next week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.
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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar