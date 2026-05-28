First Warning Forecast: Drier and brighter through the upcoming weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be a lot brighter than in days past. Humidity will be a touch lower with highs in the low 80s.

A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves out. Mostly dry conditions persist through the upcoming weekend.

Highs over the course of the next week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar