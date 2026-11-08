First Warning Forecast: Dry and sunny Monday, big cooldown coming

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be clear. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Rain chances will be low through the middle of the week. The forecast this Veterans Day is comfortable with highs in the upper 60s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Scattered shower chances return Thursday and Friday. This system will bring a major cool down next weekend. Highs are anticipated to drop to the 50s as soon as Friday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar