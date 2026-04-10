First Warning Forecast: Dry stretch continues, warming trend next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine all day.

Tonight, a dry cold front approaches. Lows will be mild in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with bright conditions lasting throughout the day.

Next week, temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 80s. Some neighborhoods could touch 90 degrees on Wednesday.

No rain is expected over the next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar