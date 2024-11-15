First Warning Forecast: Dry weather returns for the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We'll have a cool and rainy start to the day with temperatures in the middle 50s. Scattered showers will continue to push off shore through the late morning. By the afternoon we'll begin to dry out. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The sunny and dry weather returns Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s and we're not expecting any rain. Sunday will feature more of the same with highs in the mid 60s and a few more clouds.

Next week will start out mainly dry but rain chances gradually increase toward the middle of the week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar