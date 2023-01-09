First Warning Forecast: Drying out to start the week, Rain returns Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Drying out to start the work week. Tracking rain to end the work week. Chilly air returns for the weekend.

Showers will be moving out early this morning. Leftover clouds, drizzle, and fog will linger with temperatures in the 40s. Look for clearing skies today, mostly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s today, near normal for this time of year.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies and mid 50s on Wednesday.

Our next rain chance is set to move in with a cold front Thursday to Friday. The biggest rain chance will be Thursday night to Friday morning. Highs will climb to near 60 to end the work week, but colder air will move in behind the front. Expect highs in the 40s again this weekend.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

