First Warning Forecast: Even warmer today, Tracking rain for Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much warmer this week with highs in the 60s to near 70. Tracking rain for Thursday.

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will warm to the mid and upper 60s this afternoon, 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect a few extra clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

Another nice day tomorrow, with highs in the low 60s and a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will climb to near 70 on Thursday, 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Showers are set to move in Thursday evening with a cold front. Most areas will see 0.1” to 0.25” of rainfall.

WTKR News 3

Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Friday. Any leftover showers will clear out early Friday morning and sunshine will return by midday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 40. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

