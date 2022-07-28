Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat and storms to end the work week

Posted at 4:33 AM, Jul 28, 2022
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Heat Advisory from Noon until 8 PM Thursday for eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110.

More extreme heat to end the work week, plus a chance for storms. Not as hot this weekend but rain/storm chances continue.

Highs will climb to the mid and upper 90s today with an afternoon heat index of 105 to 110. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with an isolated shower/storm possible late this afternoon to evening.

It will be hot and humid again tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index of 105 to 110. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with storms building in the afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding possible.

We will see a break from the extreme heat this weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with a slight dip in the humidity. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible both days (40% to 60% chances).

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

