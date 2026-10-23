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First Warning Forecast: Fall-like temperatures through the weekend

Nice again today with highs in the mid 60s and a bit of a NE breeze. A mix of sun &amp; clouds this weekend with highs in the mid 60s and breezy. Upper 60s to near 70 next week.
First Warning Forecast: Fall-like temperatures through the weekend
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Our fall-like stretch continues with highs in the 60s and low humidity.

A few clouds will mix in the with sunshine today with highs in the mid 60s. A bit breezy today with a NE wind picking up, 5 to 15 mph.

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Highs will linger in the mid 60s this weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Expect more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. It will still be breezy with a NE wind at 5 to 15 mph.

The nice weather sticks around for next week. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, closer to normal for this time of year.

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Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
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