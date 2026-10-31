First Warning Forecast: "Falling back" tonight, tracking next rain chance

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clouds gradually build in this evening. We'll see mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Some clouds linger Sunday morning, but skies will clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunset on Sunday will be at 5:07 pm.

Temperatures will gradually warm up next week. We'll be back in the 70s by Tuesday. A cold front will likely bring our first measurable rainfall in over two weeks next Thursday and Friday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar