First Warning Forecast: Falling humidity and more sunshine to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and falling humidity today. Even cooler and lower humidity this weekend. Heat up to start next week.

A nice way to end the week! We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and rain chances will be slim. We will warm to near 90 today and the humidity will gradually drop through the day.

Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. The humidity will be low (for this time of year) so the heat index will be near the actual air temperature.

Hot and humid to start next week. Highs will reach the mid 90s on Monday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Highs will drop back to the 80s for midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching several areas for potential tropical development in the Atlantic.

