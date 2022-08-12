First Warning Forecast: Falling humidity today, A very nice weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of showers and storms today. Falling temperatures and humidity as we head into the weekend.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be muggy this morning, but the humidity will gradually drop throughout the day.

This weekend looks great! We will see lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in on Monday with a cold front. The humidity may creep up next week, but temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

