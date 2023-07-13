First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 100+, Severe storm threat Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days with a heat index in the triple digits. Showers and storms return for the end of the week and the weekend.

Another step warmer today with building humidity. Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index near 100. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Rain and storm chances will go up on Friday, mainly in the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk of damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Highs will return to the low 90s, but humidity continues to build, keeping the afternoon heat index in the triple digits.

WTKR News 3

We remain in a very summer-like weather pattern as we go through the weekend. Highs will linger in the low 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days (50% chance), mainly in the afternoons to evenings.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Severe Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure located more than 800 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms primarily to the east and southeast of its center. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for this system to become a subtropical depression or storm during the next couple of days while it meanders over the central Atlantic. By the weekend, the low should turn north bringing the system over cooler waters, potentially limiting additional development.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

