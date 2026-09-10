First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 100° Thursday, storm chances increase this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs will be noticeably hotter with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Isolated shower and storm chances return today, mainly favoring areas north and west like Richmond and the Eastern Shore.

Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday with partly sunny conditions. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms increase this weekend. Rain chances both Saturday and Sunday will be fairly elevated with highs in the mid 80s.

Drier conditions return for the first part of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar