Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 100+ to end the week

wx-thermometer.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:28 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 04:28:20-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
The heat and humidity continue this week. Highs in the 90s, feeling like the triple digits.

Highs will reach the low 90s today, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. The afternoon heat index will climb to near 100. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Highs will return to the mid 90s for Thursday and Friday. The heat index will climb to near 105 each afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon “pop-up” shower or storm possible (20% to 30% chance).

Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Get ready for typical summer weather this weekend. Highs will return to the low 90s with a heat index near 100. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower or storm possible, mainly in the afternoons to evenings.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

untitleddocument (13).png

Coast Live

Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29